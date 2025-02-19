Calm with Some Clouds

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Wednesday sees a mostly cloudy sky, light breezes at 5-10 mph, and temperatures that move from the upper 40s at daybreak to the middle 60s in the afternoon.

Tonight dips to the upper 40s with a partly cloudy sky and a few 5-10 mph breezes.

Thursday is sunny with north breezes at 10-20 mph in Las Vegas. Wake-up readings in the upper 40s return to the mid 60s in the afternoon.

Laughlin sees gusts to 35 mph on Thursday, and 45 mph on Friday.

Thursday night remains breezy, so lows in the 40s will feel extra chilly as gusts linger at 15-20 mph.

Friday sees persistent north breezes at 10-20 mph, highs in the mid 60s, and sunshine.

The upcoming weekend looks good! Partly cloudy and in the upper 60s on Saturday with light winds. Sunday hits the low 70s with a mostly sunny sky and continued light winds.

Next week is even warmer; highs in the upper 70s Monday will approach 80° Tuesday and linger in the upper 70s Wednesday. Nighttime and early morning lows will be in the 50s during that mild stretch.

The UV index is "moderate" these days, which means a sunburn can happen in 45 minutes between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Sunscreen and a hat are a good idea, even in the winter months.

The forecast pollen levels are high the next four days, with ash, elm, and juniper the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "good" today and tomorrow, as north breezes have swept the pollutants out of the valley.