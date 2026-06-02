Bring on the heat! Temps stick to the 100s this week

TONIGHT: Clear and calm. Low: 75°

TOMORROW: Hot and sunny. High: 103°

THURSDAY: Hot and sunny. Breezy, gusts up to 25mph. High: 104°

Quiet and warm weather continues to hang on through tomorrow with highs remaining in the low-triple digits. Average temps this time of year are in the upper-90s, so we're slightly above normal. Highs in the 100s will stick around through Saturday. We'll see plenty of sunshine so be ready to beat the heat — drink lots of fluids, seek out shade, limit outdoor exposure, and wear sunscreen. Remember to never leave children inside alone in a car. Pet owners, make sure to test sidewalk temps with your bare hand before walks.

Maximum winds will be under 20 mph today and tomorrow, then around 25 mph Thursday and Friday, then 30-35 mph gusts this weekend.

Cooler temps prevail Sunday into next week with highs dipping back into the 90s.