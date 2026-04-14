Breezy with Highs in the 80s on Wednesday

TONIGHT: Clear Low:54° Winds: SW 5-10

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny High:82° Winds: SW 5-15 G25

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny High:79° Winds: SW 15-20 G35



Tuesday’s Haiku

Clear and cool tonight

Warm and breezy tomorrow

Highs in the eighties

Clear and cool tonight with lows in the 50s. Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer on Wednesday with highs in the low 80s. Next system from the Pacific Northwest moves through bringing gusty southwest winds up to 35 mph and some clouds on Thursday. Cooler with breezy north winds on Friday with highs only in the upper 60s. Warmer weather returns this weekend.

