Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Breezy with a Chance of Showers Tomorrow

Channel 13 Weather Forecast|Wednesday March 6
Posted at 7:12 PM, Mar 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-06 22:12:33-05

Mostly cloudy skies tonight with temperatures dropping into the 40s. Chance of some showers tomorrow afternoon with a system approaching our region. Breezy with gusts around 25 mph. More sunshine on Friday as system exits to the east. Breezy north winds on Friday gusts 25-30 mph. The weekend looks pleasant with lighter winds.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:55 AM, Nov 29, 2018