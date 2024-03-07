Mostly cloudy skies tonight with temperatures dropping into the 40s. Chance of some showers tomorrow afternoon with a system approaching our region. Breezy with gusts around 25 mph. More sunshine on Friday as system exits to the east. Breezy north winds on Friday gusts 25-30 mph. The weekend looks pleasant with lighter winds.
Breezy with a Chance of Showers Tomorrow
Channel 13 Weather Forecast|Wednesday March 6
Posted at 7:12 PM, Mar 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-06 22:12:33-05
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.