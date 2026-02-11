Breezy with a Chance of Showers on Wednesday

TONIGHT: Slight chance of showers Low:55° Winds:SW 5-10
WEDNESDAY: Chance of showers High:67° Winds:SW 10-20 G30
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy High :66° Winds:NE 5-10
Tuesday’s Haiku
Cloudy skies tonight
Chance of showers tomorrow
Breezy southwest winds
Mostly cloudy skies tonight with a slight chance of showers and the chance of showers will continue throughout the day on Wednesday. Rain amounts look light and we could get a few inches of snow up in the Spring Mountains. We’ll have breezy southwest winds with gusts up to 30 mph. Slight chance of showers on Thursday. Drier weather Friday and Saturday. Chance of showers return on Sunday and continuing through next week. We’ll keep you posted.