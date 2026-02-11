Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
3  WX Alerts
Weather

Actions

Breezy with a Chance of Showers on Wednesday

Posted

TONIGHT: Slight chance of showers Low:55° Winds:SW 5-10
WEDNESDAY: Chance of showers High:67° Winds:SW 10-20 G30
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy High :66° Winds:NE 5-10

Tuesday’s Haiku

Cloudy skies tonight

Chance of showers tomorrow

Breezy southwest winds

Mostly cloudy skies tonight with a slight chance of showers and the chance of showers will continue throughout the day on Wednesday. Rain amounts look light and we could get a few inches of snow up in the Spring Mountains. We’ll have breezy southwest winds with gusts up to 30 mph. Slight chance of showers on Thursday. Drier weather Friday and Saturday. Chance of showers return on Sunday and continuing through next week. We’ll keep you posted.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Fall Weather Special 2025

Local News

Your locals' guide to fall weather in Southern Nevada