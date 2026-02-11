Breezy with a Chance of Showers on Wednesday

TONIGHT: Slight chance of showers Low:55° Winds:SW 5-10

WEDNESDAY: Chance of showers High:67° Winds:SW 10-20 G30

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy High :66° Winds:NE 5-10



Tuesday’s Haiku

Cloudy skies tonight

Chance of showers tomorrow

Breezy southwest winds

Mostly cloudy skies tonight with a slight chance of showers and the chance of showers will continue throughout the day on Wednesday. Rain amounts look light and we could get a few inches of snow up in the Spring Mountains. We’ll have breezy southwest winds with gusts up to 30 mph. Slight chance of showers on Thursday. Drier weather Friday and Saturday. Chance of showers return on Sunday and continuing through next week. We’ll keep you posted.