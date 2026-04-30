Breezy, Warm with Sunshine on Friday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear Low: 62 ° Winds: W 5-10

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny High: 86° Winds: NW 5-15 G 20

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny High: 89° Winds: SE 5-10



Thursday’s Haiku

Clear and cool tonight

Warm, mid eighties on Friday

A little breezy

Mostly clear tonight with lows the 60s. Mostly sunny, warm and breezy at times on Friday with highs in the mid 80s. Dry weather continues into the weekend with highs in the upper 80s on Saturday and lighter winds. Windy and warmer on Sunday as an area of low pressure moves in with gusts around 35 mph. The windy conditions continue into early next week with cooler temperatures.

