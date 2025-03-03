Breezy Today, Rain Midweek

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After a very windy Sunday, breezy conditions Monday will accompany wake-up temperatures in the 40s and afternoon highs in the low 60s. Gusts in Las Vegas are limited to 20 mph. There's a 10% chance of a stray shower today, but most of the moisture will get hung up in the mountains. The sky will be partly cloudy this morning and mostly cloudy at times this afternoon.

Tonight sees lingering breezes, a partly cloudy sky, and lows in the mid 40s.

Mostly sunny weather on Tuesday accompanies lighter winds and afternoon highs in the upper 60s.

A weather system brings a 50% chance of measurable rain from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday night. Rain totals around 0.15" are expected in Las Vegas, otherwise it will be mostly cloudy. We'll see south gusts of 20 mph on Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s. Thursday brings southwest gusts of 30 mph and afternoon temperatures limited to the upper 50s.

Partly cloudy on Friday with northwest gusts of 20 mph and highs in the low 60s.

Saturday and Sunday bring sunshine, gusts limited to 15 mph, and highs in the mid 60s and low 70s, respectively.

A dip to the low 60s is expected early next week.

The UV index is "moderate" from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (sunburn in 45 minutes) so sunscreen and a hat are a good idea.

The forecast pollen levels are high to medium-high the next four days, with mulberry, ash, and juniper the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "good" today and tomorrow.