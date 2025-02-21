Breezy Today, Mild Trend Ahead

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Friday starts cool, in the upper 40s and low 50s, with north breezes at 10-20 mph expected today as highs reach the mid 60s with continued sunshine.

Laughlin expects gusts to hit 35-40 mph today.

Lows tonight dip to the mid 40s as the sky turns partly cloudy late.

The weekend looks good: Las Vegas is partly cloudy Saturday with light winds and highs in the upper 60s. Sunday hits the low 70s under a mostly sunny sky with continued calm weather.

Next week is even warmer; highs in the middle 70s Monday will approach 80° Tuesday and linger in the upper 70s Wednesday. Nighttime and early morning lows will be in the 50s during that mild stretch.

The UV index is "moderate" these days, which means a sunburn can happen in 45 minutes between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Sunscreen and a hat are a good idea, even in the winter months.

The forecast pollen levels are high the next four days, with ash, elm, and juniper the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "good" today and "moderate" tomorrow, as north breezes give way to calmer conditions and particle pollution builds a bit.