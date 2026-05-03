Breezy Sunday ahead!

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 66°

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and breezy with gusts up to 25mph. High: 91°

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and windy. High: 80°

A low pressure system is pushing its way into the region which means we're about to see wind and temperature swings in Southern Nevada.

Sunday, temps remain warm in the upper 80s/low 90s in Las Vegas. In the afternoon, southerly winds will pick up with with wind speeds up to 20mph.

On Monday, temperatures will drop about 10 degrees in the valley and gusty winds will stick around. Prepare for blowing dust and debris.