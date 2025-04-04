Breezy, Cool with Isolated Showers on Friday

Clear and cold tonight with lows in 40s. Isolated showers around Friday as an area of low pressure remains overhead. Breezy and cool with highs reaching into the upper 60s. Mostly sunny and milder this weekend. Windy on Saturday with gusts up to 30 mph. Warmer temperatures starting on Monday with highs in the 80s. Highs will continue through most of next week.
