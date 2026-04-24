Breezy and Warm Tomorrow

TONIGHT: Clear Low: 57 ° Winds: SW 5-10

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny High: 83° Winds: SW 5-15 G 25

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy High: 77° Winds: SW 10-20 G 35



Thursday’s Haiku

Fifties overnight

Highs in the eighties Friday

A little breezy

Clear and cool tonight with lows in the 50s. Mostly sunny on Friday, warm and breezy. Winds pick up on Saturday as an area of low pressure moves through bringing gusts around 35 mph and a chance of showers. Breezy on Sunday with gusts around 25 mph. Highs in the upper 70s this weekend. Dry and occasionally breezy next week with high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.