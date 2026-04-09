Breezy and Warm on Friday

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy Low:65° Winds: SW 5-15 G20

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy High:83° Winds: SW 10-15 G25

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy High:82° Winds: SW 15-20 G30



Thursday’s Haiku

Mostly cloudy night

Warm and breezy tomorrow

Highs in the eighties

Mostly cloudy and mild tonight with lows the 60s. Breezy and warm Friday with a mix of sun and clouds, and gusts around 25 mph out of the southwest. Cooler and windier this weekend with a chance of showers and thunderstorms on Sunday as the area of low pressure moves through. Highs in the 70s on Saturday and dropping into the upper 60s on Sunday. Dry weather next week. Overnight lows in the 50s and 60s.