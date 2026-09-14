Breezy and Warm Days Continue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MORNING: Sunny and warm conditions as Las Vegas starts near 80° with south winds at 5-15 mph.

AFTERNOON: High of 100° with sun and southwest breezes at 10-25 mph.

EVENING: Readings drop back to the 80s after 9 p.m. as 10-15 mph winds linger.

TONIGHT: Cool night with lows in the upper 70s and 5-15 mph breezes.

After a week straight of triple digit highs, a stretch of upper 90s starts Tuesday and lasts the rest of the week. Late nights and early mornings will be a bit cooler, in the mid-and-upper 70s.

Winds are more on than off this week, with gusts of 25-30 mph each afternoon Monday through Thursday.

Lighter winds develop Friday and this upcoming weekend.

Sun protection is advised between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is strong enough between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. that a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes.

The air quality forecast is "good" today and tomorrow.

Forecast pollen levels are "medium" today and tomorrow and "medium-high" the rest of this week with ragweed, grasses, and sagebrush listed as the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.