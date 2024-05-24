Breezy and Warm

LAS VEGAS — It's calm this morning as we start in the upper 60s and low 70s with sunshine. Breezes return this afternoon (southwest gusts to 30 mph) as highs reach 90° with a mostly sunny sky. Friday night is breezy (southwest gusts to 25 mph) while lows drop to the mid 60s. Saturday afternoon sees highs in the upper 80s and southwest gusts at 25 mph. Sunday is calm and sunny and after starting in the mid 60s temperatures will climb to the low 90s. Memorial Day brings mid 90s, with upper 90s Tuesday and 100° highs starting around midweek and lasting into the following weekend as we start June. Nighttime lows will be in the 60s through the weekend and climb to the low 70s Sunday night and beyond.