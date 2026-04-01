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Breezy and Mostly Sunny on Thursday

Breezy and Mostly Sunny on Thursday
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TONIGHT: Mostly clear Low:58° Winds: SW 10-15 G25
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny High:79° Winds: SW 10-15 G25
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny High:75° Winds: NE 15-20 G30

Wednesday’s Haiku

Clear and cool tonight

Sunny and breezy Thursday

Highs below eighty

Clear and cool tonight with lows in the upper 50s and still remaining breezy. Mostly sunny and breezy on Thursday as another low pressure system moves through the region with winds continuing into Friday. We’ll see less wind this weekend. Highs in the 70s Thursday -Saturday. Warmer temperatures return on Sunday (Easter) as high pressure builds back in with highs in the mid 80s Sunday and warming into early next week. Overnight lows in the 50s and 60s.

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