Breezy and cooler Monday in Las Vegas

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 66°

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and breezy with gusts up to 30mph. High: 79°

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 75°

Active weather ramps up in the Silver State Sunday as a low-pressure system moves inland. Wind gusts around 30mph were common this afternoon with some virga (rain that evaporates before it reaches the ground) in the Las Vegas valley. Rain chances remain low through the rest of this evening, while southerly winds stick around in the overnight hours.

On Monday, temperatures will have cooled by at least 10 degrees — our high temps will hang in the upper 70s. It will be breezy once again with gusts up to 30mph.

Tuesday will be our coolest day of this extended forecast with a high of 75 degrees which is below average for this time in May. We'll quickly turn a corner by Wednesday though with highs back in the 80s. By next weekend, our highs will approach the triple digits.