Breezy and 100° This Afternoon

LAS VEGAS — Tuesday starts calm and clear and in the 70s. Highs reach 100° this afternoon as southwest winds reach 15-25 mph with sunshine. We'll drop from the 90s into the 80s by 9:00 p.m. with late night lows in the low 70s. Wednesday remains around 100° with sunshine and afternoon southwest breezes at 10-20 mph. Las Vegas highs range from 100° to 102° from Thursday through early next week, which is above-average for late May and early June. The heat goes up a notch starting next Wednesday, with forecast highs around 105° into the middle of June. Nighttime lows will be in the low and mid 70s for the foreseeable future.

To beat the heat, remember to avoid direct sun and the day's warmest temperatures, generally between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues or medication that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water and aren't overexerting themselves. The UV index remains very high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 15-30 minutes from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.