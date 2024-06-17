Breezy Afternoon, Warm

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas starts in the 70s and low 80s with sunshine and early morning breezes. We'll hit the 90s by 10:00 a.m. and highs are limited to 101° this afternoon, which is close to average for mid-June. Like yesterday, wildfire smoke will obscure visibility, although forecast models suggest the smoke will clear Las Vegas as the day wears on. The air quality forecast is "unhealthy for sensitive groups" on account of the smoke. Southwest winds at 15-30 mph will be noticeable this afternoon as we hover near 100° with sun and high clouds. Breezes linger at 15-25 mph after dark. A cool front sweeps through tonight, shifting winds to the north around midnight. North winds at 15-25 mph on Tuesday morning will send temperatures to the upper 60s and low 70s at sunrise. Highs only reach the low and mid 90s Tuesday afternoon as breezes relax under 15 mph with a mix of sun and high clouds. Juneteenth is on Wednesday and we'll be sunny and cool in the early morning (low of 72°) before climbing near 100° in the afternoon. No rain chances are anticipated through the end of June. Summer starts on Thursday afternoon and you'll feel the warm-up as we hit 105°. Expect 107° Friday before a sizzling weekend. Highs reach 110° Saturday and 111° Sunday!

To beat the heat, remember to avoid direct sun and the day's warmest temperatures, generally between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues or medication that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water and aren't overexerting themselves. The UV index is very high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes this time of year from late morning through mid-afternoon.