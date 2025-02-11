Breezy Afternoon, Rain Arrives Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's in the 40s with light winds and high clouds as Tuesday begins. Full sun yields highs in the low-to-mid 60s, but northwest winds will pick up to 15-25 mph this afternoon.

Lows tonight tumble to the mid 30s as clouds increase and breezes die down after midnight.

Southern Nevada may see a few sprinkles or flurries on Wednesday with a partly cloudy sky and cooler highs in the mid 50s, but winds should be reasonable at 5-15 mph.

Thursday and Thursday night bring the best chance for measurable rain in Las Vegas since July. Rain totals may range between 0.25" and 0.50" in the valley as a weather system travels from west to east across California into Nevada with a decent amount of moisture.

After starting near 40°, highs Thursday are limited to the low 50s amid thick clouds and passing rain, with south winds at 10-20 mph in the afternoon.

On Thursday evening and night, conditions should stay wet, and not wintry, as lows dip to the upper 40s and gusts linger at 20-25 mph.

Friday sees lingering additional showers, southwest gusts at 15-25 mph, and a 60% chance of additional measurable rain. Highs are limited to the low 60s.

The upcoming weekend should be dry; highs Saturday and Sunday rebound to the mid 60s despite more clouds than sun. Winds will be light this weekend. Each morning will start off in the mid 40s.

The UV index is "moderate" these days, which means a sunburn can happen in 45 minutes between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Sunscreen and a hat are a good idea, even in the winter months.

The pollen levels are medium this week, with ash and elm the predominant pollen types.