Big temperature swings ahead this week!

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Light, variable winds. Low: 58°

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. Calm winds. High: 80°

VETERANS DAY: Partly Cloudy. Calm winds. High: 80°

High pressure is keeping Southern Nevada dry with warmer than average temperatures for a few more days. Expect sunny skies for most of Monday with cloud cover increasing in the afternoon/evening. Veterans Day will be a nice day with highs in the low 80s in the Las Vegas Valley with partly cloudy skies.

Cloud cover continues to develop in the region ahead of a low pressure system that will drastically shift conditions by the end of the week. We'll see temps incrementally decrease into the 70s by Wednesday and Thursday and into the 60s by Friday! That swing will feel pretty significant, so enjoy the last few warm days while they're here.

This trough will be accompanied by precipitation chances Wednesday night, Thursday and Friday. We're still a few days out, so ultimate timing and location of this wet weather could shift.