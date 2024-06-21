Big Heat Develops

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas is in the upper 70s and low 80s early. We'll hit 90° by 9:00 a.m. and 100° by 12:00 p.m. Afternoon highs reach 107° with southwest breezes at 10-15 mph. Southern Nevada is mostly sunny today, while pop-up storms are expected in Utah and northern Arizona. There's a 10% chance of isolated showers on Saturday morning and afternoon in Southern Nevada. A sizzling stretch of weather is ahead as a heat dome shifts into the Desert Southwest. Expect 109° Saturday and 110° Sunday. We'll be between 110° and 113° most of next week. Those numbers are closer to record highs than average highs for late June. Excessive Heat Warnings are likely next week to warn people about the health risks of heat exposure. Nighttime lows this weekend and next week will be in the mid-to-upper 80s in Las Vegas.

To beat the heat, remember to avoid direct sun and the day's warmest temperatures, generally between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues or medication that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water and aren't overexerting themselves. The UV index is very high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes this time of year from late morning through mid-afternoon.