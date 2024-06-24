Big Heat Continues

LAS VEGAS — Highs remain near 110° Monday through Wednesday in Las Vegas, which is 5° to 10° above-average. Early mornings start in the upper 80s during this stretch. We'll move through the 90s and hit 100° by 10:00 a.m. with 105° at noon. Highs approach 109° between 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m., and evening temperatures won't drop into the 90s until 10:00 p.m. Lows are in the upper 80s the next few nights. There's a 10% chance for a shower or thundershower on Tuesday in the valleys of Southern Nevada, including Las Vegas. Most of the spotty downpours will fizzle as they drift off the mountains. Southwest breezes between 20 mph and 30 mph are expected Wednesday through the rest of the week. Highs on Thursday and Friday are 108° and 107°, respectively. We're back near 110° this upcoming weekend. Lows at night will be in the low 80s Thursday night and beyond.

To beat the heat, remember to avoid direct sun and the day's warmest temperatures, generally between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues or medication that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water and aren't overexerting themselves. The UV index is very high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes this time of year from late morning through mid-afternoon.