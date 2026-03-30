Big changes coming to the region this week!

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 64°

TOMORROW: Increasing cloud cover. Breezy with SW winds up to 15mph, gusts up to 25mph. High: 90°

TUESDAY: Cloudy. Breezy. 20% PM rain. High: 83°

Record heat dominated the forecast for the last week and a half, but big changes are coming this week!

Both Saturday and Sunday hit new records in Las Vegas with highs in the low 90s.

Tomorrow, we are expecting a high temperature of 90 degrees which ties the previous record for March 30th of 90 set in 2015. If we do hit 90, that will be the 13th day of record-breaking heat. However, that will be the turning point. We'll see dramatically cooler temperatures due to low pressure sweeping through the region Tuesday. We'll see some scattered showers and t-storms throughout Southern California and Central Nevada. Right now, Las Vegas has a 20% chance of rain Tuesday evening through Wednesday mid-day. Highs get back to the low 80s through Thursday, then the 70s are on tap for Friday. Those are much more seasonable temperatures for early April.