Below-Average Today and Tomorrow

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It was only 89° in Las Vegas on Sunday, and highs on Monday and Tuesday remain in the mid-90s, which is below-average. South winds at 15-25 mph develop this afternoon as sunshine mixes with wildfire smoke.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today and tomorrow due to possible wildfire smoke.

Winds on Tuesday are lighter, under 15 mph, as sunshine mixes with wildfire smoke and readings move from the 70s early into the mid 90s by afternoon.

Triple digit heat returns on Wednesday, which is typical for June. Highs near 105° Thursday will eventually climb near 110° Sunday and next Monday.

Temperatures late tonight drop to the low 70s. Nighttime lows in the 70s this week will be closer to 80° by the weekend.

The UV index is "extreme" from noon to 1 p.m. (sunburn in 10 minutes) and "very high" from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (sunburn in 15 minutes). Sunscreen, a broad hat, and light-colored, lightweight clothing are smart if you're outside for any length of time between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The forecast pollen levels are "low-medium" the next four days, with ragweed, grass, and sagebrush listed as the predominant pollen types.