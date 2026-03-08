Beautiful (and calmer) Sunday ahead!

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with declining wind speeds. Low: 48°

TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny. N NE Wind 5-7mph. High: 76°

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 79°

Another gusty day in Las Vegas Saturday! But some good news, today's the last of it.

Clark County's Wind Advisory expires tonight at 10PM and Sunday is looking significantly calmer in Southern Nevada. High pressure will be building in the week ahead so prepare for warming temperatures getting back to the 80s by Wednesday in the Las Vegas valley. On average, our early March temps in Las Vegas are 69-71° so we will be warmer than normal next week.

Daylight Saving Time: Don't forget to set your clocks forward one hour tonight for Spring Forward!