Back to the 90s for Labor Day

TODAY: Decreasing cloud cover. W SW Wind 5-10mph, gusts up to 20mph. High: 95°

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. W SW Wind 5-10mph. Low: 77°

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies. Light, variable winds. High: 99°

The remnants of Hurricane Maria that brought cloud cover and scattered showers to Southern Nevada yesterday — is exiting our skies. In its place, high pressure will build overhead helping temperatures warm back up to the 90s on this Labor Day holiday. We'll see a light breeze this afternoon with the occasional gust up to 20mph. Overall, a great day to hit the pool or have a backyard bbq.

Heat will build as we push into the work week. We're forecasting a high of 99° on Tuesday which is seasonable for this time of year. Wednesday, we'll a see a return to the low 100s. Triple digits remain in place through Saturday.