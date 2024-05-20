Back to the 80s!

A brief cool-down will kick off our work week getting Las Vegans back to those comfortable, cool 80s! Breezes are set to stick around southern Nevada and ramp up tomorrow afternoon with gusts 20-30mph. This temporary drop of a cool air mass into the region will be pushed out of the way by more warm weather mid-week, but we remain seasonable without any triple digits expected in the near term in Las Vegas.
Posted at 8:08 PM, May 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-19 23:08:18-04
