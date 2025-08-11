Back to School Monday Starts Warm, Finishes Very Hot

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas expects temperatures in the mid-and-upper 80s at sunrise, and back to school temperatures will reach 90° after 8:00 a.m. Make sure kids have plenty of water, a hat, sunglasses, and some sunscreen wouldn't hurt, either; readings hit 105° at 2:00 p.m. and approach the forecast high of 109° after 3:30 p.m.

This evening drops into the 90s after 9:00 p.m. with late night lows in the mid-to-upper 80s.

An Extreme Heat Warning is in place from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday in Las Vegas as highs rise to 111° and the heat risk climbs from "moderate" to "major," which means it's dangerous to be outside without shade or enough water.

Highs return to 109° Wednesday and 106° Thursday as afternoon breezes reach 15-25 mph under a mostly sunny sky.

A slight uptick in monsoon humidity yields 10%-20% pop-up rain and storm chances on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday in Las Vegas. A shift to highs between 101°-102° is expected from Friday through Monday.

The UV index is "very high" from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (sunburn in 15 minutes). Sunscreen, a broad hat, and light-colored, lightweight clothing are smart if you're outside for any length of time between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

The forecast pollen levels are "medium" this week, with ragweed, grass, and sagebrush the predominant pollen types.