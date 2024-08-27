Back Above 100°

LAS VEGAS — Tuesday starts in the 70s in Las Vegas and we expect another sunny and calm day ahead. Highs return to the triple digits for the first time in five days. Las Vegas will reach 102° today, then hover at 104° Wednesday through Friday before climbing to 105°-106° across Labor Day weekend. Humidity goes up just a notch on Friday, bringing a partly cloudy sky and 10% rain and storm chance to Las Vegas. Lows at night fall to the upper 70s the next couple nights, and hover near 80° Thursday night through the weekend. Other than some 10-20 mph winds on Labor Day, calm conditions are here the next seven days.

To beat the heat, remember to avoid direct sun and the day's warmest temperatures, generally between 11:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. When outside, drink plenty of water, seek shade, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues or medication that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water and aren't overexerting themselves. The UV index is still very high; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes from late morning through mid-afternoon.