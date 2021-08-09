August 8 weather forecast

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The hazy conditions stick around early Monday from the wildfire smoke coming from California. Air quality will remain poor to moderate over these next few days. Sensitive groups are advised to avoid outside and take precautions if heading out.

The smoke filled skies will keep temperatures steady for the weekend with seasonal/slightly below seasonal highs around the Las Vegas valley this week. Highs will hit the low 80s in the Spring Mountains and triple digit teens around the Colorado River. Temperatures won’t move much for the week ahead across our region.

Breezy conditions are expected for Monday. Gusts can reach upwards to 25-30 mph. Models show a more active weather pattern for the week. High pressure moving west from the Four Corners will help steer moist southwesterly flow towards Southern Nevada. There will be isolated chances for showers for most of the week. More widespread rain and storms are possible later in the week and the weekend.