Atmospheric river brings all-day rainfall to Las Vegas

TONIGHT: 80% rain through 2AM. Low: 56°

SUNDAY: Scattered showers 50% chance. Breezy with gusts up to 20mph. High: 66°

MONDAY: Scattered showers 60% chance. Breezy with gusts up to 20mph. High: 65°

A potent atmospheric river slammed into the Pacific Southwest Saturday bringing heavy rain throughout the region. Rain totals ranging approximately from 0.30 to 0.70 inches of rain fell in the Las Vegas valley (so far). The Spring Mountains saw some rain gauges tally up over 1" to 2" inches of rainfall!

This afternoon, the Las Vegas National Weather Service posted on X that the official accumulation for Harry Reid was already over half an inch! The normal precipitation for Las Vegas in November is 0.30, so today pushed us into above average territory for monthly totals...of course we still have a few more wet weather days ahead of us that may keep that tally going!

So far today, Harry Reid Int. Airport has picked up 0.50" of rain. The daily record for November 15th is 0.52" and was set in 1964. #VegasWeather — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) November 16, 2025



Scattered showers will continue to roll through Southern Nevada Sunday and Monday though the pattern will be more off-and-on, rather than a washout. At this time, no watches or warnings are in place for Clark County. Temperature get rather chilly by the time we hit Wednesday with a high temp of just 58 degrees in Las Vegas! Brrrr!!