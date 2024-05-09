Another Windy Day Tomorrow

Mostly clear with less winds tonight. Lows in the 50s. It’ll still be windy tomorrow with gusts up to 30 mph out of the NE. Lighter winds on Friday. Mostly sunny and warmer this weekend as high pressure moves in. Highs in the upper 80 to low 90s. The 90s will stay with us through midweek under mostly sunny skies.
Posted at 7:18 PM, May 08, 2024
