Another Warm Day on Thursday

A nice quiet night with mostly clear skies and lows in the 50s. Another warm day tomorrow with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s as high pressure sits overhead. Breezy southwest winds on Friday and turning windy by Saturday with gusts around 40 mph. Cooler and breezy on Sunday with a slight chance of showers with a system moving through. Highs will only reach into the 60s.
Posted at 5:47 PM, Mar 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-20 20:47:18-04
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.