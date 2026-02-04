Another Sunny and Warm Day

TONIGHT: Clear Low:48° Winds: NW 5-10

THURSDAY: Sunny High:72° Winds:NE 5-10

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy High:69° Winds:Light & Variable



Wednesday’s Haiku

Clear and cool tonight

Sunny with light winds Thursday

Seventies again

Clear and cool tonight with lows in the 40s. Sunny and warm on Thursday as high pressure stays over the region. An area of low pressure moving in from the south will bring us more clouds on Friday and a slight chance of showers in the Spring Mountains. Cooler temps with highs in the upper 60s. Pleasant weather this weekend with highs in the low 70s. Cooler and breezier weather returns next week with a chance of showers by Tuesday. We’ll keep you posted.