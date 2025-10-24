Another Pleasant Day Tomorrow

TONIGHT: Clear Low:60° Winds:SW 5-10

FRIDAY: Sunny High:81° Winds:W 5-10

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy High:82° Winds: SW 10-15 G: 25



Thursday’s Haiku

Clear and cool tonight

Sunny and warm tomorrow

Highs in the eighties

Clear and cool tonight with lows in the 50s & 60s. Sunny and warm on Friday. Dry this weekend with more clouds and breezier as a strong system moves through the Pacific Northwest. Expect gusts around 20-25 mph on Saturday, but not as breezy on Sunday. Highs will hold near 80 degrees through Saturday, then upper70s by Sunday. Dry weather continues next week. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Overnight lows in the 50s and 60s.

