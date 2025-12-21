An active Christmas forecast ahead!

TONIGHT: Increasing cloud cover. Light, variable winds. Low: 49°

SUNDAY: Broken cloud cover. Light, variable winds with occasional strong gusts. High: 69°

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Light, variable winds. High: 69°

Tuck an umbrella under the Christmas Tree! You may need it this week...

Conditions stay mild over the next few days here in Southern Nevada with above average temperatures in the upper 60s in Las Vegas.

The weather pattern really starts to change Tuesday evening due to an incoming low pressure system that will keep things soggy through the holiday week. Our skies will also stay pretty cloudy through the end of the week at this point. We're tracking a 30% chance of rain in Las Vegas Tuesday night which jumps to an 80% chance on Wednesday (Christmas Eve).

On Christmas, we'll continue to track an 80% chance of rain with a shot at t-storms developing. Temperatures stay above average in the mid-60s this week before finally dropping down to the low 60s/upper 50s next weekend. Since we are still a few days out from this active weather, exact timing and location of showers may shift.