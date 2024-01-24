Afternoon clouds and isolated sprinkles

LAS VEGAS — It's chilly and mostly sunny this morning with wake-up temperatures in the low 40s. Afternoon highs are limited to the upper 50s as thicker high clouds stream in from the west, delivering a 10% chance of spotty light showers from mid-afternoon through early evening. It remains partly-to-mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the mid 40s. Highs are near 60° again Thursday, with clouds thinning out during the afternoon, although there's another 10% shower chance as a system slides across Utah. Friday sees completely dry weather with a partly cloudy sky. Wake-up temperatures in the low 40s will return to 60° by Friday afternoon. The weekend is partly cloudy and dry. Low 60s Saturday set the stage for mid 60s Sunday and Monday, with upper 60s Tuesday as mostly sunny conditions cover Southern Nevada. Lows at night and early in the morning will be in the mid 40s during this stretch. Another chance of showers may approach Las Vegas toward the end of next week, starting Thursday, February 1st.