Active weather hits Las Vegas, more on tap for Monday!

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a marginal chance of showers. Winds: Light & variable. Low: 87°

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 60% Chance of scattered showers and storms starting at 12pm. Winds: S 5-10 mph. Gusts up to 18 pmh. High: 102°

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 75% chance of scattered showers and storms. Winds: S SE 5-10 mph. High: 93°

While several storms developed in the valley Sunday afternoon, the majority of this wet weather has cleared out from Southern Nevada at least for tonight. We're looking at a return of showers and thunderstorms Monday afternoon through the overnight hours. If storms develop, expect strong outflow winds, possible heavy downpours and urban flooding. Never drive into a flooded area and remember, turn around don't drown when in doubt!

Tomorrow will still continue to feel muggy, as our high temps are expected to stick to the triple digits. But good news: we're back to the 90s by Tuesday!