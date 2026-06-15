Above normal temps kick off the work week

MORNING: Sunny and warm with temperatures in the low 90s by 9 a.m.

AFTERNOON: Forecast high of 107° with sunny skies and calm winds.

EVENING: Clear skies with temperatures in the triple digits until around 9pm.

TONIGHT: Forecast low of 82° with clear conditions.

A ridge of high pressure is developing over the Desert Southwest bringing the warmth, sunshine, and elevated heat risk. Average temps this time of year are in the upper-90s/low triple digits in Las Vegas, so we're above normal for this time of year in June for this next work week.

We'll be in the major category Tuesday and Wednesday meaning that being outside without proper cooling and hydration can lead to serious health impacts. Although the desert is used to the heat, these temperatures are warm for this time of year, and many of us haven't quite acclimatized to them — so take it easy on your body! Drink plenty of water, avoid caffeine and alcohol, and take breaks from direct sunlight.

Southwesterly breezes return Wednesday through Saturday with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon hours.