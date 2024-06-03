Above normal temperatures in Las Vegas this week

Safety is urged this week as temperatures soar into the triple digits...up to a high of 111 on Thursday in Las Vegas. An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for Wednesday and Thursday as this ridge of high pressure peaks over southern Nevada and our temps warm 10-15 degrees above normal. These higher than average temperatures are expected to stick around with us through Saturday.
Posted at 8:27 PM, Jun 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-06-02 23:27:35-04
