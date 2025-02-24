Above average temps to take us through this next week in Las Vegas

Get ready for some beautiful weather as a mild and warm pattern sets up over the Southwest. We're expecting to hit 80s degrees by Tuesday. Grab the sunscreen!

A strong ridge of high pressure is setting up to build in the western United States through this week with temperatures soaring 10-15 degrees warmer than average here in Las Vegas. A weak low pressure wave will develop and push into Southern Nevada by the tail end of the work week, but temperatures will remain above average in the 70s. Typically our temperatures reliably hit the mid to upper 60s this time of year in Las Vegas.