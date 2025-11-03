Above average temp trend continues

TONIGHT: Decreasing cloud cover. Calm winds. Low: 59°

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Calm winds. High: 82°

TUESDAY: Sunny. S SW Winds 5mph. High: 81°

If you enjoyed the weather that ushered in the first weekend of November, you'll like the next week ahead!

Overall, conditions remain fairly consistent through Tuesday with high temperatures remaining in the low 80s in Las Vegas due to the influence of high pressure in the region. These highs are about 6-8 degrees warmer than average. We'll see partial cloud cover on Monday diminish by Tuesday.

On Wednesday, a low pressure system originating from the Gulf of Alaska is moving southbound towards the Great Basin. Although it won't have a direct impact on Southern Nevada, we'll see some of its influence in the form of some afternoon breezes with gusts up to 15mph. As a result, we'll get a slight cool down on Thursday back to the upper 70s.