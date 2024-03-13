A Windy Wednesday

Fair skies and light winds tonight. Lows will drop into the 40s. Strong north winds back in the region starting tomorrow as low pressure is overhead and will stay with us through most of the work week. Chance of showers on Thursday and Friday. Much cooler with highs only in the low 60s. The weekend is looking pleasant with less wind and milder temperatures.
Posted at 7:21 PM, Mar 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-12 22:21:45-04
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.