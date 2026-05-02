A Warm Weekend in Southern Nevada

TONIGHT: Mostly clear Low: 63 ° Winds: NE 5-10
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny High: 89° Winds: Light & Variable
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny High: 90° Winds: S 15-20 G 30
Friday’s Haiku
Low sixties tonight
Highs near ninety Saturday
Windier Sunday
Mostly clear tonight with lows the 60s. Warm and dry weather continues this weekend as high pressure builds in. Highs in the upper 80s on Saturday. Windy and warmer on Sunday as an area of low pressure moves in with gusts around 30-35 mph. The windy conditions continue into early next week with cooler temperatures. We stay dry next week.