A warm start to November! Mild trend continues into the work week

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Calm winds. Low: 59°

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with increasing afternoon cloud cover. Calm winds. High: 83°

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. S SW Winds 5mph. High: 83°

November is starting out nice and mild in Southern Nevada. A high temperature of 83 degrees in Las Vegas Sunday is 9 degrees warmer than our average high of 74 degrees. Mostly sunny skies with some increasing cloud cover in the afteroon hours. We're going to stay in above average territory through the next few days.

A slight dip in temps will take us back to the upper 70s by Thursday thanks to a trough moving our direction from the Pacific Southwest. Along with this cool down, we'll see increasing wind speeds and cloud cover. The Eastern Sierra may see some rain, snow. However, precipitation chances remain minimal for Southern Nevada with this system.

