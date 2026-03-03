Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
A Warm Start to March

TONIGHT: Mostly clear Low:53° Winds:NW 5-10
TUESDAY: Sunny High:76° Winds:NE 5-10 G 20
WEDNESDAY: Sunny High:79° Winds:SW 5-10 G20

Monday’s Haiku

Low fifties tonight

Sunny and warm tomorrow

Breezy northeast winds

Mostly clear skies, lighter winds, and lows in the 50s tonight. Sunny and warm on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs in the mid 70s. It’ll be breezy at times throughout the week with gusts around 20-25 mph as weather sytems move through. Cooler temperatures return by Thursday continuing Friday with highs back to average for this time of year. Warming up into 70s this weekend.

