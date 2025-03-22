A Warm and Pleasant Weekend

Clear skies tonight with lows in the 50s. A nice, quiet and warm weekend in Southern Nevada. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. High pressure will continue to strengthen next week and high temps will be well above average. Mid to upper 80s through Thursday and we'll cool down into the mid 70s by the end of the week. More wind by Wednesday and will stick around through Friday.
