A Warm and Dry End to February

TONIGHT: Mostly clear Low:49° Winds:Calm
TUESDAY: Sunny High:75° Winds:Light & Variable
WEDNESDAY: Sunny High:78° Winds:Light & Variable

Monday’s Haiku

Forties late tonight

Mid seventies tomorrow

Plenty of sunshine

Mostly clear skies tonight with lows in the upper 40s. We’re in for a warm and dry week in Southern Nevada as high pressure remains overhead. Sunny skies on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Highs in the low 80s starting on Thursday and that will continue through the weekend.We may tie the record high temp on Saturday, that record high is 82. The low 80s will continue through early next week. Mild overnight temperatures this week.

