A Very Windy Thursday in Southern Nevada

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy Low:40° Winds:SW 5-10
THURSDAY: Chance of showers early High:55° Winds:NW 20-25 G40
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny High:52° Winds:NW 10-15 G25


Wednesday’s Haiku

Cool and quiet night

Very windy tomorrow

Slight chance of showers

Partly cloudy tonight and lows in the low 40s. An area of low pressure moving in from the Pacific Northwest will give us a chance of showers early Thursday morning with light accumulations. Winds will be strong. A Wind Advisory is in effect 7am-10pm with gusts around 40-50 mph. Blowing dust and debris will be possible. Mostly sunny and still windy on Friday with gusts around 25 mph along with cold temps in the morning and highs in low 50s in the afternoon. The weekend looks calmer with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 50s. Warmer temps return next week.

