A Very Hot Weekend in Southern Nevada

TONIGHT: Clear Low: 82° Winds: SW 5-10

SATURDAY: Sunny High: 106° Winds: SW 5-10 G20

SUNDAY: Sunny High: 105° Winds: SW 5-10 G20



Friday’s Haiku

Low eighties tonight

Sunny and hot this weekend

Triple digit heat

Clear skies and warm temperatures tonight with lows in the 80s. Sunny and very hot this weekend continues as high pressure continues to build in. Extreme heat next week with highs around 110 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll have warm nights with temperatures in the low 80s. Limit time outside from 9am-6pm, wear sunscreen, drink plenty of water and sports drinks. Stay safe, everyone!